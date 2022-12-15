MOSCOW, December 15 – RIA Novosti. An unprecedented increase in the NATO budget by a third will be a direct shot in the head for European leaders, as it will inevitably lead to a collapse in the economies of the EU countries and a change in the political landscape, Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi told RIA Novosti.

NATO has increased its budget for 2023 by almost 30% compared to the previous year, it will amount to about 2 billion euros. As Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, the increase in the NATO budget shows the firm ambitions of allies to ensure deterrence and security in a more dangerous modern world

“In such critical conditions, a record increase in defense spending in the interests of NATO, or rather the United States, is a deliberately deadly decision for existing European leaders, Russian roulette, or rather a direct shot in the head. An unprecedented increase in the NATO budget in 2023-2024 will lead to catastrophic and irreversible for today’s European power economic and political consequences,” she said.

Kovitidi is convinced that NATO’s plan to increase the defense budget of the alliance will inevitably fail, the reason for this will be popular unrest, demonstrations, strikes, which will inevitably bring new politicians to power. The increase in the military budget in most European states, “pretty battered by the crisis,” is fraught with the growth of protest moods with a real threat of coups, the senator is convinced.

“The protracted military conflict in Ukraine has significantly exhausted old Europe. Europeans no longer believe in their power, exhausted by the energy crisis, growing inflation, mildly called an economic recession and in fact a full-fledged recession. The unabated migration crisis, rising crime and unemployment have hit every third European sensitively” , – reminded Kovitidi.

At the same time, the parliamentarian stressed, the United States will delay Ukraine in any way. “The goal is to intimidate the NATO member states, to push them to take measures to increase defense budgets,” she concluded.