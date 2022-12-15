World

Murmansk severed sister city ties with Icelandic Akureyri

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MURMANSK, December 15 – RIA Novosti. The deputies of the Murmansk City Council at a meeting on Thursday decided to break the sister city ties with the Icelandic city of Akureyri, which had lasted since 1994.
“On November 15, 2022, the city council of Akureyri decided to terminate sister city cooperation with Murmansk, which the mayor of Akureyri informed about in her letter sent to the administration of Murmansk,” said Olga Dzyuba, deputy of the city council.
October 26, 15:06

Norwegian Tromso severed sister city ties with Murmansk and Arkhangelsk

23 deputies voted for the adoption of retaliatory measures, the decision was made unanimously.
In March, the Murmansk deputies decided to sever twinning ties with the Polish city of Szczecin after the authorities of this city made a similar decision unilaterally, in September the same decision was made with respect to the Swedish Luleå, in November, Norwegian Tromsø announced the severing of ties with Murmansk.
Last September, while laying flowers at the “Sister Cities of Murmansk” monument, the leaders of the capital of the Arctic said that twinning ties help Murmansk develop, and the authorities continue to strengthen them and find new points of contact, and expressed confidence that ” cooperation will develop, no matter what.”
Now Murmansk has 7 sister cities. These are Vadse (Norway), Groningen (Netherlands), Jacksonville (USA), Alanya (Turkey), Minsk (Belarus) and Harbin (China), as well as Rovaniemi (Finland). The latter put sister-city relations on pause.
September 29, 11:02 am

Murmansk severed half-century sister city ties with Swedish Lulea

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

European Parliament dismisses vice-president for corruption | News

13 hours ago

China sues US at WTO over chip restrictions | News

14 hours ago

UN warns high risk of famine in Somalia by 2023 | News

16 hours ago

South African parliament rejects report against the president | News

17 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.