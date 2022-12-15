Murmansk severed sister city ties with Icelandic Akureyri

MURMANSK, December 15 – RIA Novosti. The deputies of the Murmansk City Council at a meeting on Thursday decided to break the sister city ties with the Icelandic city of Akureyri, which had lasted since 1994.

“On November 15, 2022, the city council of Akureyri decided to terminate sister city cooperation with Murmansk, which the mayor of Akureyri informed about in her letter sent to the administration of Murmansk,” said Olga Dzyuba, deputy of the city council.

23 deputies voted for the adoption of retaliatory measures, the decision was made unanimously.

In March, the Murmansk deputies decided to sever twinning ties with the Polish city of Szczecin after the authorities of this city made a similar decision unilaterally, in September the same decision was made with respect to the Swedish Luleå, in November, Norwegian Tromsø announced the severing of ties with Murmansk.

Last September, while laying flowers at the “Sister Cities of Murmansk” monument, the leaders of the capital of the Arctic said that twinning ties help Murmansk develop, and the authorities continue to strengthen them and find new points of contact, and expressed confidence that ” cooperation will develop, no matter what.”

Now Murmansk has 7 sister cities. These are Vadse (Norway), Groningen (Netherlands), Jacksonville (USA), Alanya (Turkey), Minsk (Belarus) and Harbin (China), as well as Rovaniemi (Finland). The latter put sister-city relations on pause.