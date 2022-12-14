European Parliament dismisses vice-president for corruption | News

Report This Content

The plenary session of the European Parliament approved on Tuesday the dismissal of Vice President Eva Kaili, who is detained in Belgium for corruption after being accused of receiving bribes in favor of Qatar.

They impute to vice-president of the European Parliament in case of corruption

With 625 votes in favor, one against and two abstentions, the decision was approved after the Conference of Presidents, headed by the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, was held.

Based on this, a statement said that Parliament will initiate a set of reforms in order to strengthen “transparency and accountability” while stressing that “this begins today with the early termination of the position of the vice president involved.”

In view of the ongoing investigations,@Europarl_EN has decided that Eva Kaili is no longer one of its Vice-Presidents.

This decision is effective immediately.

We will continue to fully cooperate with relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities.

— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President)

December 13, 2022

The Belgian justice charged Kaili and three other officials last Sunday for the crime of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption after receiving large sums of cash from Qatar in exchange for favoring their interests.

The authorities of the Belgian Police announced last Friday that they searched the house of the Greek politician where they seized around 600,000 euros, meanwhile, another considerable amount was found in her father’s suitcase in a hotel, as well as in the house of a third party. person.

However, despite the dismissal and her arrest, the 44-year-old Kaili can continue to serve as an MEP as this condition can only be withdrawn by Greece.

In this sense, her militant party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), announced the expulsion of Kaili from its ranks, for which reason, the politician appears since Monday as a “Not Registered” MEP.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



