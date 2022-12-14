China sues US at WTO over chip restrictions | News

China filed a lawsuit against the United States (USA) before the World Trade Organization (WTO) in relation to the measures applied by Washington to control chip exports, said the Ministry of Commerce of the Asian country.

The US passed a crowdfunding chip bill in July that invests $52.7 billion in domestic chip manufacturing.

The bill aims to restrict China’s semiconductor development through subsidies and bans on so-called “national security” grounds.

Yesterday, China resorted to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism in relation to US measures to restrict exports. of chips and other products against China.

—Zhu Jingyang (@zhu_jingyang)

December 13, 2022

“The US has repeatedly generalized the concept of national security in recent years, abused export control measures and hampered normal international trade in chips and other products. This is a typical trade protectionist approach,” a spokesman said. of the Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM).

China’s filing of a claim at the WTO is aimed at defending its legitimate rights and interests through legal means, the spokesperson said.

Semiconductors are the world‘s fourth most traded commodity, behind only crude oil, refined oil and automobiles, according to the Boston Consulting Group. Its supply chain is very global, with Chinese and American companies deeply integrated.

China hopes the US will drop its zero-sum bias and stop disrupting trade in high-tech products, including chips, the statement added.

Separately, the WTO ruled last week that the 2018 US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports violated global trade rules.

In March 2018, then-US President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports, citing national security concerns.

“China applauded the objective and fair ruling by a WTO panel of experts,” a MOFCOM spokesman said on Saturday. “Facts have shown that the WTO security clause is not a safe haven for unilateralism and protectionism.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

