UN warns high risk of famine in Somalia by 2023 | News

The United Nations warned on Tuesday that although Somalia managed to avoid famine in 2022, the highest level of food insecurity, it continues to present a high risk for next year.

UN denounces increase in civilian casualties in Somalia

According to the investigation, the situation “continues to be extremely serious and humanitarian assistance must be maintained over time and improve, since the possibility of famine remains high from April to June 2023.”

In this sense, the Integrated Classification of Food Security Phases estimated that around 8.3 million Somalis may suffer from severe food insecurity during these months of the first semester.

⚠️Updated IPC Technical Release for Somalia:

➡️ 8.3m people expected to face Crisis or worse levels of food insecurity

➡️ 513 550 severely malnourished children

➡️ Famine (IPC Phase 5) is projected April-June 2023

Full Multi-partner Technical Report: pic.twitter.com/4DQfMOOyLq

—FAO in Somalia (@FAOSomalia)

December 13, 2022

Similarly, it is estimated that approximately 1.8 million children in the African nation will suffer from acute malnutrition until July 2023, of which 513,550 infants with severe emaciation.

In turn, the investigation revealed that the most susceptible populations are the farming and livestock communities in the districts of Baidao and Burhakaba, in the Bay region, as well as the internally displaced in Baidoa and Mogadishu.

Accordingly, the document highlighted that “these areas already experience very high levels of acute malnutrition and mortality consistent with emergency situations,” while warning that other regions could experience catastrophic levels by 2023.

At the same time, the UN specified that “the underlying crisis has not yet improved” while pointing out that the actions carried out in recent months have only served to postpone the “most terrible result.”

“To prevent famine and worsening humanitarian conditions in Somalia, urgent action is needed for a multifaceted response, including food security, nutrition, sanitation and water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as improved humanitarian access to hard-to-reach areas,” the officials said. specialists.

The Somali authorities decreed a state of emergency in November 2021 while last March they called on the international community for help due to the complex situation of drought experienced in the Horn of Africa.





Translated by RJ983



