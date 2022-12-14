South African parliament rejects report against the president | News

Report This Content

The South African Parliament on Tuesday rejected a report on the alleged involvement of President Cyril Ramaphosa in anti-constitutional activities due to the link to paid activities.

The non-binding document, which was rejected with 214 legislators against, 148 in favor and two abstentions, pursued the objective of initiating a process in order to achieve the removal of the head of state.

In this sense, the text is based on an alleged robbery of cash in a farm of the president called Phala Phala. For his part, Ramaphosa argued that the money corresponded to the payment for a shipment of buffaloes.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula presiding during a debate for consideration of a Report of Independent Panel established in accordance with Rule 129A-Q to conduct a preliminary inquiry relating to a Motion proposing an inquiry in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/0C1fh3SdwS

— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA)

December 13, 2022

Based on this, the opposition pointed out that, according to Section 96 (2) (a) of the Constitution, public officials in the cabinet are prohibited from carrying out economic activities parallel to the exercise of their position.

In this sense, five ANC parliamentarians voted in favor of the document, including the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

However, the president of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, ruled that the text “will not proceed” after the vote carried out prior to the National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC).

Precisely, this Friday the conference will take place in Johannesburg where Ramaphosa will seek to position himself at the head of the CNA in order to run for a second term in the elections arranged in 2024.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



