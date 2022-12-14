Palestine asks the UN for protection against Israel’s crimes | News

Report This Content

The Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein al-Sheikh, denounced the Israeli crimes in the occupied territories on Tuesday in Ramallah and asked for protection for his people.

CMIO.org in sequence:

During a meeting with the special representative of the United Nations Organization (UN) for the Peace Process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, the PLO secretary criticized the violence of settlers and the Israeli Army against the Palestinian people.

Al Sheikh denounced the assault on Palestinian cities, towns and camps and the death of innocent people, such as the recent murder of a 15-year-old Palestinian by an Israeli sniper during a raid in the northern city of Jenin.

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of PLO, Hussein al-Sheikh, met in Ramallah with the UN Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, during which they discussed the latest developments in Palestine

More: pic.twitter.com/KTahzsGI4o

— Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish)

December 13, 2022

The OPL official asked the UN to comply with Security Council resolutions and international agreements, as well as justice for the Palestinian people in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, through his account on the social network Twitter, Wennesland confirmed that during the meeting they discussed the situation of Palestine.

“The UN will continue to actively engage with the parties to counter negative trends and return them to a political path,” he said.

He also pointed out that the dialogue will allow the occupation to end, and promote a two-State solution, based on the 1967 Lines.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



