More than 120 deaths reported by floods in Kinshasa, Congo | News

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported this Tuesday that more than 120 people died from the floods caused by torrential rains that hit Kinshasa (capital) during the early hours of December 12-13.

Rebel group M23 withdraws from the territories it occupies in the Congo

According to Governor Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka on his Twitter social network account, “significant human and material damage was observed, caused by the torrential rain that fell this morning on the city of Kinshasa.”

“In the place of Mitendi, lifeless bodies were removed from the rubble of a landslide and the National Highway number one was cut,” he reported after touring the affected areas with Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge.

Sur instruction du Président de la République, le Gouvernement décrète 3 jours de deuil national après un bilan provisionoire de plus de 120 morts causés par la pluie torrentielle qui s’est abattue à Kinshasa – pic.twitter.com/MBeiLI4qeU

— Primature of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (@PrimatureRDC)

December 13, 2022

“The first damage that we come to evaluate is, above all, human damage. We regret to note that erosion has taken away some residences,” stressed the Congolese prime minister.

For his part, President Félix-Antonine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, decreed a three-day national mourning in honor of the victims of the tragedy, which will take effect from Wednesday.

The president expressed his regret for the effects of the rains, sent condolences to the affected families and asked the authorities to help the town and expedite storm drainage works to avoid similar disasters.

So far, almost 40,000 houses have been flooded and another 280 destroyed, as well as 64 new heads of erosion created.

Kinshasa, founded in 1881 as Leopoldville and renamed in 1966, is home to more than 15,000,000 people and stands along the southern bank of the Congo River, the second longest in Africa after the Nile.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



