Alert is declared in ten communities in Spain due to storm Efraín | News

The rains, strong winds, floods and other similar situations caused by the Efraín storm have caused alerts in at least ten Spanish autonomous communities, according to local authorities.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) detailed that the main affectations are in Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Murcia.

In Extremadura, for example, the emergency services registered more than 1,608 calls for help, while in Almería, Andalusia, the orange alert was imposed due to gusts of winds exceeding 90 kilometers per hour.

For its part, in Castilla-La Mancha there have been winds between 60 and 70 kilometers per hour, waves of about four meters and it is expected that in the mountains of Toledo up to 80 liters of rain will accumulate in 12 hours.

Even in the capital, Madrid, there were at least 156 incidents from pools of water to flooding in garages and firefighters carried out more than 170 interventions.

In several regions of Spain, sudden increases in river beds have been alerted, especially in Salamanca, Ávila, Valladolid, Zamora, Segovia, Burgos and Soria, for which extreme precautions have been requested.

Likewise, in Spanish reservoirs the largest weekly increase since March has been registered, with an increase of 30.5 percent.

It is forecast that in the next 48 hours two new Atlantic fronts will cross several areas of Spain in the framework of the Efraín storm, which will continue to cause heavy rains in some of the aforementioned regions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



