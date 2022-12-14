World

Unesco launches the International Decade of Indigenous Languages

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) hosts from this Tuesday the high-level celebration of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​at its headquarters in Paris, capital of France.

The event marks the beginning of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, and seeks to ensure international cooperation and joint and coordinated action among stakeholders to raise awareness of the preservation of indigenous languages ​​around the world.

It also plans to provide a strategic framework, outline key actions and guidelines on the application, monitoring and evaluation of activities for the entities that make up the United Nations (UN) system.

It also focuses on national governments, indigenous peoples’ organizations, civil society, academia, the private sector and other stakeholders.

The International Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​seeks to promote international cooperation, the exchange of experiences and the creation of associations for the preservation of indigenous languages.

The high-level celebration of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​will be conducive to reflect on and implement the Global Action Plan of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, which already has a series of steps in collaboration with the Steering Committee of the International Year of Indigenous Languages. Indigenous Languages ​​(AIL 2019) and other stakeholders.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

