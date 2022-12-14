Meta* accused of inciting hatred in Africa

MOSCOW, December 14 – RIA Novosti. The American corporation Meta* (its activities are banned in Russia as extremist) is facing a lawsuit in Kenya, in which the company is accused of inciting hatred and violence in Africa due to insufficient content moderation on Facebook* (the social network is banned in Russia as extremist) and are seeking approximately $2 billion in damages, Bloomberg reports, citing court documents.

As noted, the lawsuit was filed by Ethiopian researchers Abrham Meareg and Fisseha Tekle, as well as the Kenyan human rights group Katiba Institute, with the support of the non-profit organization Foxglove. According to the documents, Meareg’s father, chemistry professor Meareg Amare, was killed outside his home in November 2021 after a series of hate posts on social media calling for an attack on him.

“According to court documents, the petitioners want Meta* to invest more in moderating content targeting Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, especially in countries that are “vulnerable to war, conflict, ethnic cleansing and genocide.” They also call for Meta * ensure better pay and working conditions for moderators of content targeting these regions and establish a 250 billion Kenyan shillings (approximately US$2 billion) reparation fund for victims of hate and violence fomented on Facebook*.

In a corporate statement quoted by the agency, Meta* says it is taking action in Ethiopia to crack down on content that breaks the rules.

