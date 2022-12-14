Olive oil production exceeds 125,000 tons in Syria | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The director of the Olive Office of the Syrian Ministry of Agriculture, Abir Yauhar, reported on Tuesday that olive oil production now exceeds 125,000 tons in one of the best harvests in its history.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelan President Receives Syrian Ambassador’s Credentials

According to official data, the land allocated to olive groves in Syria exceeds 696,000 hectares, with more than 103,000,000 trees, 85,000,000 of which are in the fruit production phase.

Syria has a long tradition in the production and consumption of olive oil. Currently, the Arab nation is among the largest producers in the world along with Italy, Spain, Tunisia, Greece and Turkey.

����Syrian olive oil production this year has been one of the best and exceeds 125 thousand tons, of which 80 thousand is consumed locally while the remaining 45 thousand tons are destined for export.

Source: SANA in Spanish pic.twitter.com/J4y2FfQo7o

– SANA in Spanish (@Agencia_Sana)

December 13, 2022

National statistics indicate that the local consumption of the item exceeds 80,000 tons, while the remaining 45,000 are destined for export.

Data from the Ministry of Economy place 5,000 tons of olive oil exported by Syria so far this year.

The olive tree and its products are an important indicator in the Syrian economy. Hence, the Government takes constant measures to mitigate the impact of the war against foreign aggression on the stability of the markets.

Thus, the Syrian administration decided to open olive oil exports up to a maximum of 45,000 tons until the end of 2023.

In 2020, Syria exported 17,679 tons of olive oil worth 34,000,000 euros. Compared with 12,499 tons in 2021 for a value of 25,000,000 euros, it is expected that by 2023 the figures will be higher, the Ministry assured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report