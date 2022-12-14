World

Ukrainian troops shelled DPR 30 times per day

DONETSK, December 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the DPR 30 times over the past day, firing more than 120 ammunition at nine settlements, the republic’s representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said on Wednesday.
“Over the past day, the mission reported 30 facts of firing by the armed formations of Ukraine,” the mission’s Telegram channel says. It is specified that 121 ammunition was fired at nine settlements of the republic, including Donetsk and Gorlovka.
According to the agency, three civilians died due to shelling in the previously liberated village of Luhanske.
On Tuesday, the mission reported that 43 shelling of the territory of the DPR from Ukraine was recorded per day.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

