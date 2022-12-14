Minsk will not change priorities in politics, said the new head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK, December 14 – RIA Novosti. The priorities of Belarus’ foreign policy remain unchanged, the main ones being the strengthening of sovereignty and the development of economic potential, Sergei Aleinik said during his presentation as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

“The priorities of Belarus’ foreign policy remain unchanged. The main guideline is the preservation and strengthening of our sovereignty, independence, the development of economic potential, and the improvement of the well-being of our citizens. All efforts should be aimed at this …, it is necessary to proceed from this, and ensuring the adjustment of foreign policy efforts,” – Aleinik said on Wednesday in Minsk.

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that it is necessary to continue work on the reorientation of Belarusian exports, which have fallen out of the Western and Ukrainian markets, to alternative markets. “Particular attention to sanctions costs. They (Western sanctions – ed.) should not affect the work of our enterprises and labor collectives. In this context, we will continue to actively counter the political, economic, informational pressure that continues to be exerted on our country,” he said.

According to Aleinik, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry is aimed at defending the interests of Minsk on multilateral platforms. “We will continue to work with traditional, strategic and new partners, interact on integration platforms with an eye on Eurasia, effectively integrate Belarus into this project. We will continue to promote significant international and regional initiatives to enhance the role and image of our country in the international arena,” he said .

The new Foreign Minister noted that the work of diplomats will not be easy in the current conditions, when there is a fundamental change in the world order, unprecedented geopolitical tensions, the devaluation of international law, and the redrawing of the rules of international relations.