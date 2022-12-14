World

Reporters Without Borders named the most dangerous countries for journalists

MOSCOW, December 14 – RIA Novosti. Mexico remains the most dangerous country for journalists for the fourth year in a row, in 2022 11 media workers died there, Ukraine this year ranked second, according to a report by the international non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders at the end of the year.
According to the report, in 2022 the number of dead journalists in the world has increased compared to past figures, including due to the events in Ukraine.
“After two years of relative respite and historically low rates, the number of journalists killed in connection with their work has risen by 18.8% in 2022,” Reporters said, adding that events in Ukraine “are one of the reasons for this increase. “.
At the same time, according to the organization, Mexico remains the most dangerous country for journalists, where 11 media workers were killed during the year, Ukraine ranks second, eight journalists were killed there.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

