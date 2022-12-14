World
Qatar says it is not involved in corruption scandal in the European Parliament
DOHA, December 14 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Troitskaya. Qatar has rejected attempts to link it to a corruption scandal in the European Parliament, according to a statement received by RIA Novosti from an official representative of the country’s government.
“The State of Qatar categorically rejects any attempt to link it to the allegations of misconduct. Any association of the Government of Qatar with the alleged allegations is unfounded and based on serious misinformation,” the statement said.
As the Qatari representative noted, “The State of Qatar operates on the basis of the principle of interaction between institutions and acts in full compliance with international laws and regulations.”
Belgian authorities on December 9 carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament, which are associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar. The deputy chairman of the European Parliament, the Greek politician Eva Kaili and her partner, were detained, and a search was conducted at the place of residence of the politician. Kylie was immediately expelled from the PASOK-KINAL party (Panhellenic Socialist Movement – Movement for Change), and then from the socialist faction. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has decided to immediately suspend all the powers, duties and tasks delegated to Kylie as Vice President of the European Parliament. The deputies of the European Parliament at the plenary session on December 13, by an absolute majority, supported the termination of Kylie’s powers, 625 parliamentarians voted in favor, only one deputy spoke out against, two abstained.
