Qatar says it is not involved in corruption scandal in the European Parliament

Belgian authorities on December 9 carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament, which are associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar. The deputy chairman of the European Parliament, the Greek politician Eva Kaili and her partner, were detained, and a search was conducted at the place of residence of the politician. Kylie was immediately expelled from the PASOK-KINAL party (Panhellenic Socialist Movement – Movement for Change), and then from the socialist faction. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has decided to immediately suspend all the powers, duties and tasks delegated to Kylie as Vice President of the European Parliament. The deputies of the European Parliament at the plenary session on December 13, by an absolute majority, supported the termination of Kylie’s powers, 625 parliamentarians voted in favor, only one deputy spoke out against, two abstained.