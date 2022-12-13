More than 11,000 children have been victims of the war in Yemen | News

The executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Catherine Russell, denounced this Monday that more than 11,000 children have died or been injured during the war that Yemen has suffered for eight years.

Unicef ​​calls for emergency funding for affected children

Through a report, the official asserted that this is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world and that the true balance of the conflict could be much higher.

“Thousands of children have died and hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of dying from preventable diseases or famine,” Russell said.

The document reveals that around 2,200,000 Yemeni children are malnourished, a quarter of them under five years of age and at extreme risk of cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

I was in Yemen this week where I launched UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for children. During my visit, I met some of the nearly 13M children in need of life-saving aid. We cannot fail them & millions more children around the world who need our support. Now. pic.twitter.com/RQ8ummyotg

— Catherine Russell (@unicefchief)

December 9, 2022

In addition, it is estimated that more than 3,900 boys have been recruited for the battlefront and some 90 girls have been integrated into complementary functions, such as surveillance at checkpoints.

The war in Yemen broke out in 2014 and as a result thousands of people have died in combat, due to lack of drinking water, disease and hunger, reports the UN entity.

According to official data, 3,774 minors died between March 2015 and September 2022.

A six-month truce, until October 2, eased the situation, but at least 62 children have been killed or injured since then, the international agency warned.

“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that will allow urgent humanitarian access,” proposed Russell, who called for a lasting peace so that these families can rebuild their destroyed lives and plan for the future.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



