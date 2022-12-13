International Day of Neutrality and its practical objectives | News

Report This Content

The UN designated December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality, a date that it estimates to gradually end the escalation of world violence and existing political tensions in the first place.

The date was proposed by Turkmenistan to the UN and was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in February 2017.

The UN affirms that the prevailing and constitutive objective of this day lies in the respect of the so-called principles of sovereignty and equality of States.

The current global political situation calls for promoting the values ​​of territorial integrity, self-determination and non-interference in the internal affairs of governments, for which reason this body urges conflict resolution through dialogue and other peaceful means.

Throughout the world, the UN provides impartial mediation to prevent and reduce conflicts.

Neutrality strengthens peace and is key to fostering good relations between the countries involved.

This celebration positions as a flag the abstention from interference by a State in the policies and decisions of others, thus highlighting self-determination and managerial freedom.

Based on the concept of neutrality, understood as the “legal situation derived from the abstention of a State from all participation in a war between States, the maintenance of an attitude of impartiality towards the belligerents and the recognition by the belligerents of this abstention and impartiality”, is what is called for the creation of this day.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



