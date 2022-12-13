China relaxes restrictions in fight against coronavirus | News

Report This Content

The Chinese government announced on Monday the elimination of the digital tool used to monitor and trace contacts of Covid-19, as part of the actions to make controls more flexible in the fight against the coronavirus.

China announces easing of anti-covid sanitary measures

The so-called “Communications Itinerary Card”, which monitors whether someone has been in a high-risk area for Covid-19 based on their telephone signal, will be out of service from Tuesday after two years of operation.

With the suspension of the tool, the Chinese authorities expect an increase in internal travel, which would benefit tourism, consumption and aviation, sectors that have been hit hard due to mobility restrictions caused by the pandemic.

As of tomorrow, December 13, the function of the communication system of #China that tracks people’s travel history, in accordance with the 10 new measures easing the response to COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Y0x9BuPae5

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 12, 2022

The card has been a key component in Beijing’s fight against the coronavirus, with millions of people forced to use the app to move between provinces or enter mass events.

China recently announced an end to large-scale lockdowns, quarantines at government facilities and a general easing of testing requirements, as steps to streamline its strategy to fight Covid-19 and boost socio-economic development.

Currently, the Government has focused its anticovid strategy on increasing vaccination and expanding the capacity of intensive care rooms for the most serious patients.

China has a record of at least 30,800 deaths and around nine million confirmed cases, of which 250,822 are asymptomatic and are receiving medical treatment since the emergence of the coronavirus in December 2019.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



