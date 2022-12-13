Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian girl in Jenin | News

Report This Content

Israeli security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during a violent raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The health entity reported that Jana Majdi Issam died after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers when they entered the city under the pretext of capturing “three suspected of participating in terrorist activities.”

Various sources indicate that local resistance militants faced an assault by a large number of forces from Israel’s special unit, with another three Palestinians injured.

“We are aware of reports of a dead Palestinian woman. The incident is under review,” a spokesman for the Zionist army responded in this regard.

Jana Majdi Issam Zakarneh, 16 years old, was martyred in Jenin overnight… Zionist snipers invading the city shot her several times as she stood on the roof of her home… God bless the martyrs & those who love them

— leila (@ainiladra)

December 12, 2022

Israeli troops carry out frequent incursions into the West Bank, especially in Jenin and Nablus, amid the reaction of Palestinian residents and fighters who disagree with the occupation, the demolition of structures and homes, eviction and impunity for the murders.

So far in 2022, the occupying forces have killed 210 Palestinians, including 50 minors, mainly in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



