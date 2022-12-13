Russia and Azerbaijan discuss implementation of agreements with Armenia | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed with Armenia on Monday during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

“Some practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022 were discussed, including plans to restore economic ties and logistics in the South Caucasus,” a Kremlin statement said.

Both leaders also agreed to continue their contacts, the statement added.

Putin and Aliyev previously discussed similar issues during a phone call on November 26.

The 2020 and 2021 tripartite agreements ended a 44-day conflict in the Nagorno Karabakh region, which was liberated about two years ago from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions: Lachin, Kalbajar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil , Qubadli and Zangilan.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of fighting, Baku liberated several cities, towns and settlements from the Armenian occupation. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Armenia requested support from Russia, to which it is bound by a friendship, cooperation and reciprocal aid treaty, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance founded in 2002 that also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The fire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border ceased on September 14, thanks to Russian mediation, but Yerevan and Baku regularly accuse each other of violating the armistice.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



