VIENNA, Dec 13 – RIA Novosti. Participants of the round table in Vienna called for the organization of a peace conference to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and wished Russian President Vladimir Putin to maintain his composure. The event took place on Monday evening and was organized by the Non-Party Platform for Peace and Neutrality with the direct participation of former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

The participants in the discussion pointed to the historical background for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, as well as the urgent need for an early ceasefire. The discussion was watched by about 300 guests, who often interrupted the speeches of the speakers with applause and cries of support. The hall was also attended by representatives of the OSCE, the embassies of Russia, Hungary, former deputies, regional politicians, public figures and journalists. Representatives of Ukraine, according to Strache, were also invited to the round table, but refused to participate.

02:40 Former Austrian vice-chancellor condemns Merkel’s words about the Minsk agreements

“The theme of Ukraine occupies all of us. For many, this has become an extremely dramatic development … We want to end this drama. What worries me and those people who supported this (event) and made it possible is the lack of clear European, high-profile peace initiatives. And it’s scary,” Strache said.

“This war and its backstory, its causes… it’s all a broad field that… requires more detailed debate than we can have today… But I can tell you exactly who is losing. It is. .. and Europeans, that is all of us,” said panelist, former Free Party (FPÖ) Austrian MP and former MEP Andreas Melzer. He added that the reasons for the situation in Ukraine are “much more complicated” than it is customary to publicly talk about in the West, in this situation “hearing the other side (Russian – ed.) – this does not happen at all.”

“We are presented with a narrative, a story that we accepted without reflection. And everyone who did not accept it one-for-one is presented as an adherent of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin … I would like to really understand Putin. I would like to understand Mr. (Vladimir) Zelensky, to understand (Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan. Otherwise, I will not be able to understand the complexity of the situation, let alone propose possible solutions,” said Efghani Donmets, a former member of the Austrian parliament with Turkish roots, who participated in the event. .

December 11, 08:00 Austria warns Europe of consequences

He stressed that “defense enterprises” became the “only winners” in the current conflict, and “Ukraine is waging a proxy war on behalf of the big powers” of the West, is used as a “training base for testing military technologies”, while “the global task is weakening Russia and China behind it.” Meanwhile, a simple “balance of forces and military potentials” indicates that “Russia cannot be defeated,” the ex-deputy said. In this regard, the EU should pursue “its own emancipated policy” aimed at seeking peace with Russia, because “peace in Europe is possible only through making peace with Russia, and not through full confrontation,” he said.

The cessation of the escalation and localization of hostilities in Ukraine, the cessation of the supply of Western weapons to Kiev, the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions and the work to organize peace talks – all this “is in the interests of the German people,” Christina Baum, a member of the German Bundestag, told the audience at the meeting (“Alternative for Germany” ).

“I often thought that I hope that Putin will have enough restraint. Because he was constantly provoked. USA… Then… it was agreed on the part of the USA that they also want to accept Ukraine (to NATO).Putin clearly said that this is an absolute red line.But no one took him seriously…I have long thought about how he will allow himself to be treated like this for a long time,” the German parliamentarian said, stressing that the start of the military operation in Ukraine “did not come as a surprise to me.”

December 11, 05:24 Ex-vice-chancellor of Austria revealed the preconditions of the Ukrainian crisis

“The prediction that we won’t see an end to the war next year, and probably not in two years either, is not out of touch with reality in terms of the overall military situation,” said panelist and former Austrian MP Peter Fichtenbauer, adding that “a peace conference (on Ukraine – ed.) will still take place, this does not need proof.” He recalled the neutrality of Austria, which also has the necessary experience and expertise to organize this kind of negotiations, “maybe that would be the way,” Fichtenbauer said.

“War, of course, is bad. But you need to ask the question about the role of Ukraine in the general concert of the Russian tsarist empire … People in this territory were called Little Russians, and Ukraine was not an independent territory,” said another participant in the round table, a former member of the Landtag Federal State of Baden-Württemberg in Germany, Heinrich Fichtner, joking about the fact that he, as a German, must now understand the “discourse about the military conflict” in order to “be able to argue why I do not want to freeze (in winter without gas from Russia – ed. .)”.