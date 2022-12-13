Russia will monitor the results of the US-Africa summit, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, December 13 – RIA Novosti. Moscow will closely follow the US-Africa summit starting on Tuesday in Washington, but does not believe that it can interfere with cooperation between Russia and the countries of the continent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told RIA Novosti.

The US-Africa Summit will be held in Washington on December 13-15. The White House said earlier that it will be dedicated to strengthening ties between the United States and the states of the region in order to advance shared priorities.

“Of course, we are interested in how they organize this summit – substantive content, discussions and the final document. So we will be watching closely,” he said in an interview with the agency.

At the same time, the diplomat pointed out, the summit will not be able to interfere with relations between Russia and African countries.

“I don’t think so,” Bogdanov said in response to a related question.

“Because the summits were held by the Chinese, the Turks, the European Union, and some other countries. I think that this is all normal work, it has been adopted by many countries. We will now hold the second such summit. This is a very useful format. The main thing is – what basis these relations are built on. We are building on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and how other countries, especially Western countries, will build work, I think the Africans will figure it out,” the diplomat stressed.