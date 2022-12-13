Alert is issued for risks due to snow in six departments of France | News

The French meteorological agency Météo-France declared an orange alert on Monday due to the threat of snow, black ice, avalanches and extreme cold in six departments in the south and east of that European country.

According to the meteorological bulletin, the departments of Allier, Rhône, Loire, Ain, Haute-Savoie and Saône-et-Loire were included in the second highest level of the emergency scale, due to the arrival of a disturbance following an episode of low temperatures .

The French meteorological agency also asserted that by Tuesday, December 13, 40 departments have declared themselves under a yellow alert, including the capital, Paris.

The entity indicated that on this day the values ​​oscillated between minus three and four degrees Celsius and the accumulated snow reached between one and three centimeters.

The authorities specified that the rains will be snowy during the early hours of December 12-13, and will gradually be replaced by freezing rain.

In this sense, the risk of black ice should be monitored, as the thin layer that forms on the surface of the roads is known, due to the danger of sliding phenomena.

Local sources indicated that although the orange alert was established until the morning of Tuesday the 13th, vigilance will be maintained until December 15, due to risks of snowfall in the Brittany plains up to Alsace.

Likewise, this day transcended the lifeless discovery of the body of a 24-year-old young man, who died of hypothermia, who left a party in the early hours of the morning to his home in Denves, and tried to walk about 20 kilometers.

Police media highlighted that he called a friend to pick him up in his car, but when he arrived he found that he had disappeared. After hours of searching, a gendarmerie drone found the body next to a tree.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



