MOSCOW, December 13 – RIA Novosti. Adviser to the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Sergei Bratchuk, said that emergency blackouts continue in the region and called on industrial enterprises to switch to night work.
“Emergency shutdowns continue in the city and the region. Once again, the regional military administration is turning to the enterprises of the industrial complex to transfer production to night time. This will help increase the ability of power engineers to maximize the supply of light to our citizens, as well as save jobs and support the economy,” – Bratchuk wrote in his Telegram channel.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Vladimir Zelensky, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on December 11, said that 50% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine had been destroyed.
