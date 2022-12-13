In the Odessa region called on the industry to go to work at night

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Vladimir Zelensky, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on December 11, said that 50% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine had been destroyed.