Scholz’s statement about the future of Ukraine discouraged netizens

MOSCOW, December 13 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for saying that rebuilding Ukraine would be a task comparable to the Marshall Plan.

“Yes, only the US became super-rich and established the dominance of the dollar when they gave money to some European countries so that they bought American goods and did not turn into communists. Now Washington will not allow Europe to take the lead,” wrote one commentator.

“And Scholz doesn’t want to ask himself, who will restore Europe?” another was outraged.

“It follows from his words that all European countries are ready to participate in the restoration of Ukraine, but this is not true. Although who will ask us,” said a third.

“Yes, there is so much money in Europe that we have nowhere to put it,” the user added.

“I’m more interested in how Ukraine will give back later,” the reader concluded.

The issue of the restoration of Ukraine was discussed, in particular, at the meeting of the G7 leaders, which was held the day before in the form of a videoconference. As a result, the G7 agreed to coordinate actions to meet Kyiv’s urgent needs for military and defense equipment, as well as increase economic pressure on Russia and those who circumvent or violate sanctions.

According to the estimates of the Kyiv authorities, the European Commission and the World Bank, the cost of restoring Ukraine will cost $349 billion. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, noted that the damage is 600 billion euros.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.