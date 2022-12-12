World

Biden compared the growth rates of the US and Chinese economies in 2022

WASHINGTON, December 11 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, referring to the forecasts of “independent experts”, admittedthat the US economy in 2022 could overtake China in growth for the first time since 1976.

“Independent experts predict that the US economy could grow even faster than the Chinese economy this year,” he tweeted.

This hasn’t happened since 1976, Biden said.
At the same time, the American president did not say which experts he was referring to.
According to IMF forecasts, China’s GDP growth in 2022 is expected to reach 3.2%. At the same time, the growth of the American economy in the IMF is predicted at the level of 1.6% for the current year.
