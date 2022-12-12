Scholz urged Germans to retire at 67

BERLIN, December 11 – RIA Novosti. In Germany, there is a trend towards early retirement, so the government will seek to increase the number of those workers who continue to work until the retirement age of 67, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday.

“It is important to increase the proportion of those who can realistically work until retirement age,” he told the Funke media group.

The government wants more people in Germany to retire at age 67, rather than at 63 or 64, as is often the case. However, for many it is difficult, he added.

Scholz also sees “the potential to increase” women’s participation in the labor market. “But in order for this to work, we must expand the offers of after-school in nurseries, kindergartens and schools,” he stressed.

Economists and employers in Germany have long called for raising the retirement age to 70, including to stabilize the pension system. However, the ruling parties in the coalition agreement secured a provision according to which the current retirement age of 67 years is not subject to increase.