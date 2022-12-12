German Foreign Minister condemned Serbia’s rhetoric towards Kosovo

BERLIN, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The position that it is possible to send Serbian special forces to Kosovo is unacceptable, and the rhetoric of Serbia in relation to the self-proclaimed republic does not help relieve tension, The position that it is possible to send Serbian special forces to Kosovo is unacceptable, and the rhetoric of Serbia in relation to the self-proclaimed republic does not help relieve tension, stated on Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock.

“Kosovo has reduced tensions by postponing local elections. Recent rhetoric from Serbia is to the contrary. The proposal to send Serbian forces to Kosovo is completely unacceptable,” she wrote on Twitter. Burbock stressed that she fully supports the EU-led dialogue.

Soldiers of the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo on Sunday invaded and occupied a facility at the Gazivode dam, from where they removed Serbian flags and put up a Serb guard. This is the main source of water and accumulation for the hydroelectric power station located there, most of the lake is located in the municipality of Zubin Potok, populated predominantly by Serbs, like three other areas in the north of the region.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. Pantić, who resigned in November with Serbian police officers from police stations in the north of the region, was detained on Saturday at the Yarine checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism.”

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia to the north of the province.

The leader of the largest Serbian List party, Goran Rakic, called on the Kosovo Serbs to maintain peace and tranquility and to let the transport of the EU rule of law missions (EULEX) and NATO KFOR pass through the blockades on the routes in the north of the province.