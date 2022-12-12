World

German Foreign Minister condemned Serbia’s rhetoric towards Kosovo

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BERLIN, December 11 – RIA Novosti. The position that it is possible to send Serbian special forces to Kosovo is unacceptable, and the rhetoric of Serbia in relation to the self-proclaimed republic does not help relieve tension, stated on Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock.
“Kosovo has reduced tensions by postponing local elections. Recent rhetoric from Serbia is to the contrary. The proposal to send Serbian forces to Kosovo is completely unacceptable,” she wrote on Twitter. Burbock stressed that she fully supports the EU-led dialogue.
Soldiers of the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo on Sunday invaded and occupied a facility at the Gazivode dam, from where they removed Serbian flags and put up a Serb guard. This is the main source of water and accumulation for the hydroelectric power station located there, most of the lake is located in the municipality of Zubin Potok, populated predominantly by Serbs, like three other areas in the north of the region.
Kosovo Serbs on Saturday erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. Pantić, who resigned in November with Serbian police officers from police stations in the north of the region, was detained on Saturday at the Yarine checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism.”
Yesterday, 12:46

Zakharova accused the EU of simulating an escalation in Kosovo

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia to the north of the province.
The leader of the largest Serbian List party, Goran Rakic, called on the Kosovo Serbs to maintain peace and tranquility and to let the transport of the EU rule of law missions (EULEX) and NATO KFOR pass through the blockades on the routes in the north of the province.
Yesterday, 22:48

Vučić called December 11 the hardest day as Serbian president



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Kosovo Serbs to set up a crisis headquarters in the north of the province

32 mins ago

The Prime Minister of Saxony said that he washes for two minutes to save energy

49 mins ago

Pushkov sharply responded to the words of the French general about strikes on parades

1 hour ago

Media: Biden administration has driven a wedge in relations with allies

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.