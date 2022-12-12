Kosovo Serbs to set up a crisis headquarters in the north of the province

BELGRADE, December 11 – RIA Novosti. Kosovo Serbs, who set up barricades because of the actions of Pristina, will create a crisis headquarters in the north of the province, Goran Rakic, head of the largest party of local Serbs, Serbian List, said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday evening. He convened the Security Council after the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, called on the NATO KFOR contingent to remove the edges of the barricades of Kosovo Serbs from the roads in the north and threatened that in case of refusal of the NATO command, the Kosovo security forces were ready to carry out the operation themselves. The leader of the “Serbian list” earlier called on Kosovo Serbs to maintain peace and tranquility and let the transport of the EU rule of law missions (EULEX) and NATO KFOR pass through the barricades on the highways in the north of the province.

“The tension is not decreasing. We are in the village of Rudare near Zvecan. More and more people are gathering. Today’s statements by Albin Kurti only fanned the fire. He scared our families, but citizens do not want to succumb to provocations,” Rakic ​​told TV Pink on Sunday evening.

“We will form a crisis headquarters that will inform citizens and the media about the situation on the ground. I urge citizens, given the high degree of tension as a result of Pristina’s threats, to be peaceful and restrained, but also vigilant,” said a Kosovo Serb spokesman.

Soldiers of the special forces “Ministry of Internal Affairs” of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo on Sunday occupied an object on the Gazivode dam, from where they removed Serbian flags, and put up a Serb guard. This is the main source of water and accumulation for the hydroelectric power station located there, most of the lake is located in the municipality of Zubin Potok, populated predominantly by Serbs, like three other areas in the north of the region.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. Pantić, who along with Serbian police officers from Interior Ministry units in the north of the province, resigned in November, was detained on Saturday at the Yarina checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism”.

The situation at the highway barricades in northern Kosovo, where local Serbs spent the night in tents to protest Pristina’s moves, was peaceful but tense on Sunday. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, the Yarine checkpoint and the Brnjak checkpoint blocked the entrance to the region for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia to the north of the region.