The Prime Minister of Saxony said that he washes for two minutes to save energy

BERLIN, December 12 – RIA Novosti. The Prime Minister of the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Rainer Haseloff, said that in order to save electricity, he takes a shower in two minutes, and only two rooms are heated in his house.
“The hot water in our house is only turned on in the morning for showering,” Hazeloff told the tabloid Bild.
He admitted that it takes him “a maximum of two minutes to take a shower, including a break for soaping.”
In addition, against the backdrop of an energy crisis in the Hazeloff house, only the living room and dining room are heated to 20.5 degrees, while all other rooms remain cold.
“My wife has bought herself very warm house shoes, she always wears woolen sweaters. The lower temperature seems to be good for us, we have not been sick this winter yet,” said the prime minister of Saxony-Anhalt.
The energy crisis in Europe has worsened due to the imposition of sanctions against Russia due to the military operation in Ukraine.
