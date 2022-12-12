MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized retired Foreign Legion General Michel Yakovleff, who said Ukraine could strike Russian May 9 parades.

“These political idiots may well bring things to a direct clash between NATO and Russia. He is sitting in Paris, talking about a strike on Moscow, with an empty head and a complete lack of understanding of the possible consequences,” the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Yakovleff said that NATO troops should take part in the hostilities against Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.

As Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned earlier, the US and NATO’s line of actual military confrontation with Russia is fraught with catastrophic consequences, Moscow is forced to send warning signals to Washington and Brussels about the inadmissibility of a direct clash between nuclear powers.