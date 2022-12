Media: Biden administration has driven a wedge in relations with allies

The United States, the author recalls, some time ago passed a law to reduce inflation, which, among other things, provides for the expansion of tax subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles that are assembled in North America and use batteries made in the United States from locally produced materials. The document, which the administration calls the Inflation Reduction Act, allocates $370 billion for clean energy and climate goals, and $64 billion to lower the cost of medicines and health insurance. The project caused an uproar in the EU countries, South Korea and Japan, as the latter’s automakers will be at a huge disadvantage compared to US competitors.