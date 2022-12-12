MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Official Washington, represented by President Joe Biden, has driven a wedge between the United States and its traditional allies, whom they called for solidarity in countering Russia, analyst Kaush Arha writes in an article for the American edition of The National Interest.

The United States, the author recalls, some time ago passed a law to reduce inflation, which, among other things, provides for the expansion of tax subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles that are assembled in North America and use batteries made in the United States from locally produced materials. The document, which the administration calls the Inflation Reduction Act, allocates $370 billion for clean energy and climate goals, and $64 billion to lower the cost of medicines and health insurance. The project caused an uproar in the EU countries, South Korea and Japan, as the latter’s automakers will be at a huge disadvantage compared to US competitors.

This is a curious turn for the Biden administration, which criticized the previous administration for engaging in trade wars with allies, and now promises that “America is back” and engages in “ruthless diplomacy,” Archa writes.

Biden and his team actually provoked an economic war with their partners in the midst of the confrontation between Russia and China, the author concludes.

November 19, 20:18 Spiegel: US and Europe were “on the brink of war” because of Biden’s decision