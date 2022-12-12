More than 900 migrants arrive in Italy in a humanitarian operation | News

Around 900 migrants, the majority of African origin, arrived at Italian ports on Sunday after local authorities granted permission to disembark two humanitarian rescue ships and a fishing vessel.

Italian media reported that the ship “Humanity 1”, belonging to the German association SOS Humanity, docked in the southern city of Bari, Apulia region, with 261 people on board.

In turn, the “Geo Barents”, from the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF), arrived at the port of Salerno, south of the city of Naples, with 248 rescued migrants off the Libyan coast.

In both vessels, 177 minors were registered, of which 145 were traveling unaccompanied. Likewise, several migrants presented injuries due to alleged torture and sexual abuse.

For its part, MSF noted that those rescued are mostly from Syria, Egypt, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast, while noting that “after this difficult experience, all they need now is to receive adequate care and protection.”

Similarly, the Italian authorities reported that a fishing vessel was intercepted off the coast of Brancaleone, in Calabria, with 400 migrants, half of whom disembarked through the port of Reggio and the rest were transferred to Messina.

According to the established protocol, the migrants received medical attention and underwent a Covid-19 test. They will then be transferred to reception centers while the unaccompanied minors will remain in Puglia.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



