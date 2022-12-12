Serbian PM calls Burbock’s words about Kosovo “staggering level of absurdity”

MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has responded to criticism of Belgrade by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock with a “staggering level of absurdity”.

Burbock condemned Belgrade’s “recent rhetoric” on Sunday, calling a proposal to send Serbian forces into Kosovo “completely unacceptable”.

Brnabic recalled on Twitter that the foreign ministers of the G7 countries in the May communiqué called for compliance with UN Security Council resolutions in solving “any problem or crisis in the world (Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and so on)”.

“Now, surprisingly, the German Foreign Office is explicitly stating that UNSCR 1244, which stipulates that Serbia has the right to request the return of a certain number of its security forces to Kosovo, should be ignored as this is “unacceptable,” Brnabic wrote.

She wondered “on the basis of what criteria” it is decided which resolution of the UN Security Council should be observed and which should be ignored. “A stunning level of absurdity,” the Serbian prime minister added.

On Sunday, members of the Kosovo Interior Ministry’s special unit invaded and occupied a facility at the Gazivode dam, from which they removed Serbian flags and expelled a Serb guard. This is the main source of water and accumulation for the hydroelectric power station located there. Most of the lake is located in the predominantly Serb municipality of Zubin Potok, as are three other areas in the north of the province.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovo Albanian authorities of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. Pantić, who, along with Serbian police officers from Interior Ministry units in the north of the province, resigned in November, was detained on Saturday at the Yarine checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism.”

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, for their part, the Yarine checkpoint blocked the entrance to the region for cars and pedestrians from Central Serbia to the north of the region.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that official Belgrade would continue the fight over the issue of Kosovo and Metohija by all legal means. He stressed that Pristina should form a Community of Serb Communities (CSO) in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement. He also promised to send an official request to the command of the NATO mission for the distribution of the Serbian police and army contingent in Kosovo and Metohija, stressing that these actions are in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.