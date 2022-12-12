World

Investor: the next two or three years could be the worst for the global economy

WASHINGTON, December 12 – RIA Novosti. The next two or three years may turn out to be the worst for the global economy due to the excessive amount of accumulated debt, American investor Jim Rogers said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
Rogers is one of the most famous investors in the world and co-founder of the Quantum investment fund, which he created with billionaire George Soros. Rogers is the author of a number of books on investment. The Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI) is named after him.
“The next two or three years will probably be the worst of my life due to excessive debt,” he said.
“So many debts around the world have been built up since 2009,” the investor said.
Rogers believes that the coming period of difficulties could be “very, very bad,” which should be cause for concern. “We will have economic problems again,” he warned.
