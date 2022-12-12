The Japanese accused their prime minister of unleashing a war against the people

MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Japanese edition of NHK lashed out at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after his decision to increase the defense budget. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant publication.

Earlier, the head of government instructed the ministers of finance and defense to increase the country’s defense budget for five years under the “Defence Plan” to 43 trillion yen (318 billion dollars). In this regard, Kishida asked politicians and people to understand that strengthening the country’s defense capability is necessary to ensure peace in the international space surrounding it, and that by paying increased taxes, the Japanese “are fulfilling their duty to future generations.”

“Shameless liar. He spoke about the duty to future generations,” writes nana_minyan.

“Yes, apparently, it is very difficult for the government to convince the Japanese people of this nonsense!” – considers mariya_pisces.

“Kishida! If you want to fulfill your duty to future generations, then think about peace, not about war! Think about a world without wars!” – I’m sure takeagacky.

“If taxes are raised, they will never be lowered again! Let them start with Kishida! Let him alone and pay these taxes for defense!” says the masutadora comment.

“This statement by Prime Minister Kishida is tantamount to declaring war on his own people!” – summed up SuperDziver.