MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the Irish resort town of Castlebar are expressing dissatisfaction with the influx of refugees from Ukraine in conditions when they themselves need support, writes The Globe and Mail.

County Mayo in the west of Ireland is a popular destination for tourists, but now many resorts in this region are overcrowded due to refugees from Ukraine, the newspaper notes. The constant shortage of housing in Ireland forced the government to pay hoteliers to accommodate Ukrainians, so there are almost no empty rooms in the hotels of Castlebar, Mayo’s largest city – now there are more than two thousand refugees from Ukraine.

“Tension is starting to show. Many residents of Castlebar, which has a population of 12,000, have become wary of the growing number of refugees in the city,” the article says.

According to the Globe and Mail, Lily Luzan, who moved here from Belarus 14 years ago and subsequently became the “unofficial leader” for coordinating aid to Ukrainians in the area, felt the brunt of the backlash due to refugees in Castlebar. At the beginning of the crisis, the townspeople sought to help, donations were actively received, Luzan was helped by about 200 volunteers, but now the “mood has changed”: the number of donations has decreased, and only a couple of dozen volunteers remain.

As Luzan herself stated, the Irish government did not prepare society for the influx of refugees, which is why it is now in the eyes of many people has become the “face” of the migration crisis. “I told the government, ‘If you don’t have a plan, people here will throw stones at me.’ And that’s what’s happening,” she complained.

The locals are always ready to help, but the community also wants to know “who these people are and what the plan is,” Castlebar Mayor Michael Kilcoin said. “How long will they stay here? If you host so many people and don’t give us any resources, then you are actually taking benefits from the people who live here,” Kilcoin said.

Recently, a conflict erupted between a group of residents of the nearby settlement of Breffi and local authorities over refugees living in one of the hotels, including about 500 Ukrainians and 200 citizens of other countries. The local council, in turn, said that there was “some public unrest” because of the refugees. “We are well aware that this excitement has intensified over the past few weeks,” its representatives said.

Michael Haverty, who lives in the area, told the publication that locals are worried about overcrowded schools, some wondering why the government is offering so much help to Ukrainians when locals have their own needs.

More than 62,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since February, according to the country’s authorities, this number could reach 72,000 by the end of December.