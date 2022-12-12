World

The French called the exercises of their army in Romania “clucking from Macron”

MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the portal France Info reacted to the story about the exercises of the French army as part of its “large-scale” deployment in Romania.
As noted in the material, “300 kilometers from Ukraine” there are a thousand soldiers, 140 vehicles, several MLRS launchers and a little more than a dozen Leclerc tanks, which is a “symbol of large-scale deployment” of French troops.
November 6, 20:37

French soldier found dead in Romanian hotel, media reported

“When we see that the ‘large deployment’ is limited to what is described here, one may wonder how France will be able to defend itself if it is attacked,” just lebon said.
“Large-scale deployment? A thousand people? Oh, yes,” Did17 mocked.
“A thousand soldiers, 12 tanks – is this a large-scale deployment? We are not ready to get out of American protection,” La Voix stated.
“Large-scale is an excessive and inappropriate term!” Alain Leroux pointed out.
“It’s all Macron’s cackling. A certain number of troops, and how much (reserve – ed.) ammunition? For a week? France should be non-aligned and talk to everyone. But now we have only little Emmanuel, a lackey of the United States (who then shoot at us in the back),” added Aperto-libro.
The NATO Battle Group (BGFP) in Romania was created in May, it is located in the town of Cincu, its task is to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO. France is also in command of NATO’s Operation Eagle, which was launched shortly after the start of the special operation in Ukraine. 500 French soldiers and 300 Belgian soldiers were sent to a military base near the city of Constanta on the Black Sea coast. Later they were joined by the military from the Netherlands.
November 21, 17:11Special military operation in Ukraine

In France, they were afraid of the consequences of the insane decision of the authorities on Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

