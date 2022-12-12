Media: ex-US special forces regretted the change of sex

WASHINGTON, December 12 – RIA Novosti. Retired US Navy SEAL Chris Beck said he “ruined his life” by deciding to change sex and is now urging Americans to “wake up,” writes the New York Post.

Beck, who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, rose to prominence in 2013 when, in an interview with CNN, he talked about changing gender to female. Now he is trying to fix what happened.

“Everything that has happened to me over the past ten years has ruined my life. I ruined my life. I’m not a victim. I did it myself, but they helped me,” Beck said, quoted by the newspaper.

According to the former Navy SEAL, he “takes full responsibility.” “I went to (TV channel) CNN and stuff, that’s why I’m here now, I’m trying to fix it,” admitted Beck.

Now he believes that “he was very naive, was in a very bad position,” because of which he was “taken advantage of.” “I was promoted. I was used by people who had knowledge far superior to mine. They knew what they were doing, but I didn’t,” Beck said.

He said that thousands of gender clinics are being built all over the USA, where you can come and take hormones for sex change already “the next day”. “That’s why I’m trying to tell America to wake up,” Beck said.

Beck was on business trips 13 times, for his service he received many awards, including the Bronze Star, as well as the Purple Heart (awarded to the military who died or were injured).