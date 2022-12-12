In the US, they talked about the “titanic battle” with Russia for the financial system

MOSCOW, December 12 – RIA Novosti. The West has entered into a “titanic battle” with Russia for the future of the entire global financial system, columnist Robert Farley expressed this opinion in an article for the American edition 19FortyFive.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the US, the EU, the UK and Japan launched an anti-Russian campaign, expressed in “sanctions of such a magnitude that have not been seen before in world financial history.” In particular, the author recalled, the 300 billion dollars of foreign exchange reserves that Russia held abroad were actually frozen. However, the sanctions allowed Moscow to use its frozen assets to pay interest on sovereign debt without defaulting.

In addition, several large Russian banks were disconnected from the SWIFT payment system. However, official Moscow took steps to protect and strengthen the national currency and demanded that foreign consumers of energy resources pay for gas and oil in rubles.

In early December, oil sanctions came into force, the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea. The G7 countries, Australia and the EU have introduced a ceiling on the price of Russian oil delivered in this way at $60 per barrel. In response, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the situation, said that Russia would not accept a ceiling on fuel prices, even if it had to cut production.

Russia and the West, Farley concludes, have entered into a “titanic battle” for the future of the entire global financial system.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a military special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.