Protest in Bangladesh against government economic policy | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in the capital of Bangladesh, Dacca, against the increase in the prices of raw materials and the economic policy of the Government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protest against high fuel prices in Bangladesh

According to the media, the protesters, supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP, opposition), demanded the resignation of the Government, the release of opponents who are imprisoned and the call for new elections.

In a statement, the organizers of the protest, who came from all over the country to gather east of Dacca, estimated the number of participants in the public act at one million.

For its part, the Police estimated that around 50,000 people had gathered, according to the spokesman for that body in Dhaka, Faruk Hossain.

The security forces are in a state of high alert after the demonstrations turned violent last Wednesday and, as a result of the repression, a BNP sympathizer died and dozens were injured.

Hossain told the media that the protest this Saturday is taking place peacefully. He added that this time enough members of the security forces were deployed throughout the city to prevent incidents.

According to the BNP, between November 30 and December 6, the Police arrested 1,400 of their leaders and supporters. The day before, the Police detained the secretary general of the political group, Mirza Fakhrul, and the member of its permanent committee, Mirza Abbas.

A leader of the youth front of the BNP Juba Dal in the Shariatpur district (centre), Jamal Uddin, told the media that 5,000 leading members of the party joined the demonstration. He specified that, after the arrests of the last days, it was up to many young people to cover the place left by the detainees.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report