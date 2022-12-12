Suspend the vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili | News

Report This Content

The presidency of the European Parliament announced on Saturday that the vice president of the legislative chamber, Eva Kaili, was stripped of her functions after her arrest on suspicions of corruption linked to Qatar.

The Greek MEP was “suspended with immediate effect from all the powers, duties and tasks that had been delegated to her in her capacity as vice-president of the European Parliament,” said a spokesperson for the EP holder, Roberta Metsola.

Metsola indicated that the European Parliament maintains its fight against corruption and assured that it will cooperate “fully with the relevant police and judicial authorities.” “We will do everything possible to help justice.”

Our @Europarl_EN stands firmly against corruption.

At this stage, we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations except to confirm that we have & will cooperate fully with all relevant law enforcement & judicial authorities.

We’ll do all we can to assist the course of justice.

— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President)

December 10, 2022

MEP Eva Kaili is one of the five people arrested in the framework of a possible case of corruption, criminal organization and money laundering in the European Parliament, linked to Qatar.

The day before, the group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, to which Kaili belongs, decided to suspend the Greek MEP.

In addition, he expressed his willingness to cooperate with the judicial authorities and asked to stop any file and vote related to the Gulf States until “until the competent authorities provide relevant information and clarifications.”

Along with Eva Kaili, her partner was also arrested; the former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri; the newly elected president of the International Trade Union Confederation, Luva Visentini, and a lobbyist whose identity has not been disclosed.

Corruption scandal in the European Parliament. Searched the house of Vice President Eva Kaili and arrested her father with a suitcase full of money. Is he #Qatargate Kaili, who has publicly praised Qatar, has been expelled from her party, the former Pasok #WorldcupQatar2022

— MA Sanchez-Vallejo (@msanchezvallejo)

December 10, 2022

The Belgian judicial police carried out 16 house searches last Friday and arrested these five people, after having carried out an investigation in which they suspected that Qatar has tried to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.

In the operation, the police confiscated computer equipment, mobile phones and some 600,000 euros in cash.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



