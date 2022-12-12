World

Ukrainian airstrike in Zaporizhia region kills two | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






At least two dead and 10 injured is the preliminary balance of a bombardment with Himars rockets perpetrated by the Ukrainian army on a recreational center in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, recently incorporated into Russia by popular referendum.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Putin says the West uses Ukraine as cannon fodder

According to the complaint on social networks by the pro-Russian administration official, Vladimir Rogov, the weapons used by kyiv come from military aid provided by the United States.

“A recreational complex caught fire in Melitopol after several hits from Himars. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the flames and rescue people from the rubble, Rogov posted on his Telegram account.

The ucronazis doing their thing…

A series of explosions in Melitopol: the enemy hit with American HIMARS, civilians were killed

The dining complex at the “Hunter’s Halt” recreation center is on fire. pic.twitter.com/QWKPq4nKnW

— txanba payés #NoEnMiNombre (@txanba)
December 10, 2022

Rogov declared that two Ukrainian missiles were intercepted, but the rest hit Melitopol, including the total destruction of the recreation center.

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said as a result of the arrival of HIMARS missiles at the recreation center “Hunter’s Halt” in Melitopol, two people were killed, two more were injured.

—whoami (@copemuch)
December 10, 2022

Local sources say that the city’s air defense systems were activated at the beginning of the day, but it was not until 9:00 p.m. (local time) that the attack took place.

Last September, Russia incorporated the Zaporozhye province into its territory along with the republics of Donetsk, Lugansk and the Kherson region, after referendums.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They impute to vice-president of the European Parliament in case of corruption | News

2 hours ago

Türkiye and Russia discuss energy, grain and terrorism issues | News

3 hours ago

Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Gradual Nuclear Disarmament | News

5 hours ago

Report worsening of the situation in northern Kosovo | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.