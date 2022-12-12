Ukrainian airstrike in Zaporizhia region kills two | News

Report This Content

At least two dead and 10 injured is the preliminary balance of a bombardment with Himars rockets perpetrated by the Ukrainian army on a recreational center in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, recently incorporated into Russia by popular referendum.

Putin says the West uses Ukraine as cannon fodder

According to the complaint on social networks by the pro-Russian administration official, Vladimir Rogov, the weapons used by kyiv come from military aid provided by the United States.

“A recreational complex caught fire in Melitopol after several hits from Himars. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the flames and rescue people from the rubble, Rogov posted on his Telegram account.

The ucronazis doing their thing…

A series of explosions in Melitopol: the enemy hit with American HIMARS, civilians were killed

The dining complex at the “Hunter’s Halt” recreation center is on fire. pic.twitter.com/QWKPq4nKnW

— txanba payés #NoEnMiNombre (@txanba)

December 10, 2022

Rogov declared that two Ukrainian missiles were intercepted, but the rest hit Melitopol, including the total destruction of the recreation center.

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said as a result of the arrival of HIMARS missiles at the recreation center “Hunter’s Halt” in Melitopol, two people were killed, two more were injured.

—whoami (@copemuch)

December 10, 2022

Local sources say that the city’s air defense systems were activated at the beginning of the day, but it was not until 9:00 p.m. (local time) that the attack took place.

Last September, Russia incorporated the Zaporozhye province into its territory along with the republics of Donetsk, Lugansk and the Kherson region, after referendums.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



