They impute to vice-president of the European Parliament in case of corruption | News

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this Sunday in a statement that it has charged the Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kailli, and three other people with the crime of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili suspended

Kailli along with five other people were arrested in the course of the last days involved in a case of bribery from Qatar to influence the decision-making of the European Parliament.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office indicated that of the six detainees, the vice president, her partner, the adviser in the European Parliament, Francesco Giorgi, the former Italian Social Democrat MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and an unidentified Brussels lobbyist were sent to pretrial detention.

��������One of the detainees is Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament for the socialist group. Kaili has been a leading advocate for Qatar as a “vanguard of labor rights”. Her husband, an adviser to the European Parliament, would also be implicated. pic.twitter.com/XlxDqidnBR

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, a court in the Italian city of Brescia ordered the arrest of Maria Colleoni and Silvia Panzeri, wife and daughter respectively of the former Social Democrat MEP.

The scandal broke out last Friday, in the middle of the Soccer World Cup, after several months of investigation by the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office, which suspects that Qatar has paid “large amounts of money.”

Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek national and former television news presenter in her country, was suspended by her party in Greece and by the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Union assembly.

Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola “has decided to suspend with immediate effect all powers, duties and tasks that were delegated to Eva Kaili in her capacity as Vice-President of the European Parliament,” Metsola’s spokesman said late Saturday.





