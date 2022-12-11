Türkiye and Russia discuss energy, grain and terrorism issues | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Türkiye and Russia can start working on the export of different food products and gradually other basic products through the grain corridor, established after the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye and Cuba agree to strengthen bilateral trade relationship

In a phone call with Putin, Erdogan said that more than 13 million tons of grains have reached the needy through joint efforts so far under the Black Sea grain export deal, the Türkiye Communications Directorate reported. .

The Istanbul agreements of July 22, extended for another 120 days on November 19, are developed under the condition that the export of Russian products, hampered by Western sanctions against Moscow, is also facilitated.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, highlighted on Sunday the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields. In a telephone dialogue, both highlighted the record in the commercial increase, the Kremlin reported. pic.twitter.com/qvLrTA1IvM

—FLASH (@newflash2010)

December 11, 2022

Not only the Black Sea grain export deal, but also bilateral relations, energy and the fight against terrorism were on the agenda during the phone call between the leaders.

Putin first proposed creating a gas base in Türkiye in October as a means of redirecting supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and exporting them to the European market, an idea Erdogan has supported.

For its part, the Kremlin press service said the two leaders discussed “in detail the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.”

“In particular, the leaders highlighted the record growth in commercial turnover between the two countries, in addition to highlighting the special importance of joint energy projects, mainly in the gas industry.”

“Taking into account the results of the talks in Istanbul, the chairman of the board of directors of Gazprom PJSC Alexei Miller continued the exchange of views on the initiative to create a regional gas center in Turkey,” the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the July 22 Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and the export of fertilizers and agricultural products to Russia.

“This agreement is complex in nature, requiring the removal of obstacles to supplies from the Russian Federation to meet the needs of countries most in need. Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of the situation around Ukraine,” he stressed.

Putin and Erdogan also addressed the issue of resolving the Syrian situation in the context of compliance with the provisions of the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding.

“The foreign policy and defense departments of the countries will maintain close contacts on this,” the Kremlin said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report