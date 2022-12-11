Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Gradual Nuclear Disarmament | News

Report This Content

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on Sunday to move towards a world without atomic bombs during the closing ceremony of the first conference of the International Council of Eminent Persons for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons held in Hiroshima.

The president highlighted the need to take realistic and practical steps to achieve this goal by strengthening the established protocols and mechanisms while urging the consolidation of international cooperation in this regard.

In this sense, Kishida assured that he will emphasize the importance of nuclear disarmament during the next Summit of the Group of Seven scheduled for 2023, which will be chaired by Tokyo.

「核 の ない 世界」 に 向け た 賢 人 会議 に し まし た。 今回 は 志 を 同じく する 多く の 政治 リーダー から 力強い メッセージ を を 頂き 、 賢人 の 皆様 に 社会 が 取り組む べき 課題 について 議論 を 行っました。賢人の皆様のご意見を踏まえ、G7広島サミットにおける議論の充実・深化を図ってままき。 pic.twitter.com/kz2e9eE2Jc

– 岸田文雄 (@kishida230)

December 11, 2022

According to national media, the event that began this Friday, which was focused on the variables that influence resistance to atomic disarmament, had the participation of leading experts, academics, and intellectuals from around the world.

In addition, various political personalities such as the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres; the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former US President Barack Obama sent their support for the event proposal.

The members of the council paid a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park where they laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in honor of the more than 200,000 fatalities left by the US aggression in August 1945.

Multilateral disarmament and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons has been a cardinal axis of the discussions within the UN. However, the Western powers continue to increase their atomic arsenal, which has been denounced by their counterparts due to the threat that this represents against global security and stability.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



