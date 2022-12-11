World

Report worsening of the situation in northern Kosovo | News

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday night due to the worsening of the situation in northern Kosovo.

The decision comes amid tensions in northern Kosovo, populated mostly by ethnic Serbs, over the deployment this week of Kosovar security forces.

The leader of the northern Kosovo Serbs, Goran Rakic, said on Facebook that he has information according to which the Kosovo Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, will send special units to the north to launch an offensive against the Kosovo Serbs.

On the other hand, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, asked the Kosovar Serbs to remove “immediately” the barricades that they erected yesterday on various roads to prevent the arrest of a former police officer from northern Kosovo.

“Kosovar Serb groups must immediately remove the barricades. Calm must be restored,” Borrell said in a message on his Twitter account.

Kosovar Serb activists are trying to prevent the Kosovar police from transferring a former Kosovar Serb police officer detained on suspicion of involvement in recent violence to Pristina.

Some facilities of the Kosovo Central Election Commission in the northern part of the country were attacked this week.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

