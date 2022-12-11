Spain announces measures to contain food price rises | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday the launch before the end of the year of a new aid package that will include “mechanisms” to contain the price of food.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Train crash leaves 155 injured in Barcelona, ​​Spain

“I want to announce that at the end of this year, when we approve the new aid package for people, the middle class and workers for next year, we will also incorporate mechanisms to contain food prices,” said Sánchez.

The president made the announcement while participating in an act of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC) in Barcelona to promote the candidacy of Jaume Collboni for the Catalan capital’s City Council.

Our measures work and we are bending the inflation curve.

And before the end of the year we are going to approve a new aid package for the social majority with mechanisms to contain the rise in food prices.#TheGovernmentOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/p4Wh5Uvh85

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

December 11, 2022

Sánchez pointed out that this will be the third package that the Executive is preparing for 2023 in order to counteract the socioeconomic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Food prices show a strong increase of 15.4% in interannual terms, the maximum level since the historical series began in January 1994.

Sánchez highlighted that his Government has managed to “bend the curve” of inflation in Spain, thanks to the so-called “Iberian solution” for controlling energy prices and reducing VAT.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report