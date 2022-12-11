World

Spain announces measures to contain food price rises | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday the launch before the end of the year of a new aid package that will include “mechanisms” to contain the price of food.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Train crash leaves 155 injured in Barcelona, ​​Spain

“I want to announce that at the end of this year, when we approve the new aid package for people, the middle class and workers for next year, we will also incorporate mechanisms to contain food prices,” said Sánchez.

The president made the announcement while participating in an act of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC) in Barcelona to promote the candidacy of Jaume Collboni for the Catalan capital’s City Council.

Our measures work and we are bending the inflation curve.

And before the end of the year we are going to approve a new aid package for the social majority with mechanisms to contain the rise in food prices.#TheGovernmentOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/p4Wh5Uvh85

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)
December 11, 2022

Sánchez pointed out that this will be the third package that the Executive is preparing for 2023 in order to counteract the socioeconomic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Food prices show a strong increase of 15.4% in interannual terms, the maximum level since the historical series began in January 1994.

Sánchez highlighted that his Government has managed to “bend the curve” of inflation in Spain, thanks to the so-called “Iberian solution” for controlling energy prices and reducing VAT.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Weapons manufacturer appreciated the ability of the Bundeswehr to defend Berlin

10 hours ago

Kosovo “president” postponed elections in Serbian regions in the north of the province

10 hours ago

Kosovo police arrest former officer on suspicion of terrorism

10 hours ago

The media learned about the “difficult compromises” in the United States in the exchange of Bout for Greiner

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.