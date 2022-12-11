Weapons manufacturer appreciated the ability of the Bundeswehr to defend Berlin

BERLIN, December 10 – RIA Novosti. In the event of a military conflict, the German army will be able to defend only a city as large as Augsburg, Frank Haun, who heads the KNDS group of defense companies, which unites part of German and French arms manufacturers, said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

“NATO is ready for defense because there is a strong American partner. Europe is only partially defensible. And the Bundeswehr? Previously, it had more than 2 thousand Leopard 2 tanks, now there are about 300 of them. It may still be able to defend Augsburg with their help, but not not Berlin,” he said.

The reason for this, in the opinion of the head of a group of defense companies that produce, among other things, weapons such as the Gepard ZSU and the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns supplied to Ukraine, is that the Bundeswehr has been “squeezed out like a lemon”, and the funds promised by the government cannot cover the shortages in everything.

“We should not think that we can make a lemon again from the leftovers if we just pump 100 billion euros worth of juice into it. We have a lot of deficits that we have to make up now,” he stressed.

In the opinion of Haun, the German army, as it is confirmed by the practice of deliveries to Ukraine, lacks, first of all, rocket and cannon artillery. Also, the arms manufacturer complains about the pervasive bureaucracy.

“In the past, there were only a few rules for military equipment. Today, in the fighting compartment of a tank, I have to ensure that the air is as good as you or mine in the workplace, even when there is shooting,” he stressed.

By and large, according to Haun, 100 billion euros and subsequent infusions of funds will be enough only to build an aircraft that should guarantee Germany’s involvement in NATO’s “nuclear participation” strategy.